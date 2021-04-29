Reassured launches protection advisory service

New advice and direct digital propositions unveiled as life insurance broker targets expansion

Life insurance broker Reassured has launched a new advice service to compliment its existing direct-to-consumer model.

As part of the company's expansion plans, the new service will be offered through the Reassured Advice subsidiary, alongside its direct offering model which recently surpassed one million customers covered earlier this month.

Former LifeSearch protection advice specialist Amanda Curwood has been appointed to lead Reassured's new advice proposition, joined by Lucy Brown who will be responsible for handling day-to-day interactions with insurer partners.

Brown will report to Phil Jeynes, who has seen his role at Reassured expand to become director of corporate strategy, responsible for all key relationships.

Alongside the new advice proposition, Reassured has also unveiled a partner agreement with an undisclosed fintech firm to deliver a new direct to consumer, "buy now" proposition.

According to Reassured, this is aimed at both the broker's own new business customers but also "future corporate partners seeking to offer a point of sale solution to their customer base" on a white-label basis.

Jeynes commented: "Having long dominated the non-advised, telephony sector we are now broadening our scope to offer a range of ways to buy cover. Our new propositions will mean that we can offer a wider range of products to more customers, as well as being able to deliver a tailored, end to end solution for potential partners.

"We are delighted to have attracted some talented people to help us drive these areas forwards, in particular Amanda and Lucy whose reputations within the industry are second to none."

Insurance providers including Legal & General, LV=, AIG Life, Aviva and Vitality Life have committed to the online service, launching in summer this year,

Vicky Churcher, intermediary director at AIG Life, said: "We enjoy a long-standing partnership with Reassured and have always been impressed with their drive to help customers get protection insurance.

"Their expansion in both the advice sector and the direct-to-consumer market means we can reach even more people to protect the thing that matters most to them - their families."