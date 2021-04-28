Industry language holding back income protection take-up

Research shows that despite rising financial insecurity concerns, adoption and understanding of income protection remains low

The Exeter states that its research of 1,021 working adults in the UK, conducted in October last year, found that one of the main barriers in raising awareness of the importance of protection was the use of technical language and jargon using by the industry.

Only half (52%) of people surveyed said that the language used to explain insurance products, such as income protection, is easy to understand, while one in four (26%) that already have IP cover in found it difficult to understand what the benefit of income protection was, what it covered and when it would pay out place.

This figure rose to 32% among employed workers, compared to 20% of self-employed workers.

When asked to consider the term "protection" more widely, 53% of working adults said they associated it with protecting themselves from physical harm and 48% associated the word with legal protection, the research found.

The language barrier and lack of awareness around IP cover comes at a time when two-thirds (67%) of the UK's working population are worried about a loss of earnings due to injury or illness such as Covid-19, with nearly three in ten (29%) very worried, according to the research.

Despite such financial concerns, less than one in five (19%) working adults protect their income through insurance, falling to just 9% for self-employed workers, according to The Exeter.

Underlining this, 23% of those surveyed said they had never heard of income protection and 46% said they were aware of it but did not know what it covered or how it works.

Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing at The Exeter, commented: "The jargon and complex language which the industry is guilty of using is making it much more difficult to raise awareness of protection and means advisers face an uphill battle before they even start talking about insurance with customers.

"At The Exeter, we're determined to change this and will be providing practical tools to work with advisers to overcome obstacles to having successful protection conversations."