'Corporate noise' obfuscating understanding of employee benefits

Information overload and ineffective communication identified as main barriers to understanding and engagement, L&G survey shows

The survey, conducted by Opinium in December 2020, of 1,087 UK employees who have access to either income protection, critical illness cover or an Employee Assistance Program (EAP), found that a key reason why employees do not feel engaged with their group protection policies is that many feel besieged by the wider corporate ‘noise'.

Just under one in five (19%) that indicated they don't find their critical illness policy relevant to their health, wealth and happiness, stated it was because they do not read all the company information, and "there's just too much to take in."

Furthermore, 17% said the same for income protection and 14% also cite this as a reason for not feeling the EAP product is relevant to their wellbeing.

Employees surveyed said they were more likely to recognise or understand the benefit of such group protection products if they were struggling with anxiety or stress (33%), if they saw the impact of loss of earnings to someone close to them (29%) or if they needed help with a general health question (28%).

Meanwhile, 26% said that more regular communication or if the benefits were communicated in a relatable manner, through the use of human case stories for example, would improve their understanding of such benefits.

Colin Fitzgerald, distribution director for group protection at L&G, said that while most employers have put employee communications "front and centre" over the last 12 months, there is a balance to maintaining engagement and overloading staff with too much information that becomes overwhelming.

"Employee responses to our survey on what would help them better understand the relevance of benefits are telling - it's all about ‘lived experience'. This is a wake-up call for our industry - we need to be communicating in a way that taps into this, using human stories packaged in short, snappy and engaging ways to better connect," he said.

"We need to use employee insights to better target communication in line with the interests and needs of different audiences in a company. In short, customised benefit and wellbeing communication, not ‘more' communication, is now mission critical."