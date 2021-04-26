LV= drops chronic medical condition underwriting restrictions

Insurer withdraws underwriting restrictions on chronic condition as risk of Covid-19 diminishes

LV= stated that by "updating its underwriting approach" for people with chronic medical conditions more people can be considered for life insurance cover.

Due to complications caused by Covid-19, insurers have placed restrictions on applications for life insurance policies for those with conditions such as severe respiratory conditions, heart and lung diseases, and cancer.

The insurer has also changed its underwriting policy on diabetes to offer cover at point of sale for controlled type 1 or type 2 diabetics, without the need for further medical evidence.

Debbie Kennedy, director of protection at LV=, said that on top of the "devastating" impact of the pandemic, increased risk for people with chronic conditions has reduced access to life insurance.

"This problem has affected all insurers and meant that people with these conditions have had their life insurance applications postponed, due to challenges with complex underwriting and securing medical evidence during this difficult time," Kennedy said.

"However, I'm delighted that as the insurance risk posed by coronavirus recedes, our flexible and speedy approach to underwriting means LV= will be the first in the mainstream market to underwrite life insurance applicants with chronic medical conditions. It is important that we continuously review the data and risks and be prepared to change our approach when the evidence supports this."

Kennedy stated that removing the underwriting restrictions represented an "important milestone as the industry continues to step up and respond to the challenges presented by Covid-19", and that it would allow LV= to offer cover to an additional 2% of life insurance applicants.

"In addition, the change to our philosophy for diabetes will mean that we're likely to accept over 50% of diabetic cases at point of sale, providing they have controlled blood sugars, no complications and no other adverse cardiovascular risk," Kennedy said.