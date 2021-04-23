Cigna Europe joins AMII data initiative

Health insurer Cigna Europe signs up to Association of Medical Insurer and Intermediaries (AMII) Transfer of Personal Data Initiative

The initiative comprises an agreement to adopt the electronic transfer of underwriting direct between insurers in the UK.

The agreement will allow Cigna Europe to electronically transfer all customer data in relation to company-paid schemes, and will send all required underwriting data for its insured membership to any new provider or vice versa, should customers want to transfer between insurers.

Designed to streamline the underwriting process for advisers and reduces the need for face-to-face visits to collect physical copies of membership certificates, as well as support partners and the industry to stay safe as UK businesses work towards reopening from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cigna Europe states that joining the initiative will allow it to effectively target new customer groups, both for large corporates and SMEs, following the company launching its new Whole Health proposition across Europe earlier in the year.

Amy MacKay, sales and commercial effectiveness director, Cigna Europe, said: "This is a hugely critical time - employees are beginning to return to the office after more than a year working from home, and there's an increased demand from businesses for a Whole Health partner to support employees during this stressful transition, with well-being firmly on the return to work agenda.

"The pandemic has changed nearly every facet of people's lives. It's more important now more than ever for providers to find the right strategy that supports their customers' business objectives and every part of their employees' Whole Health."

Dave Middleton, who was confirmed as the new chair of the AMII yesterday, commented: "We're delighted to welcome Cigna Europe to this historic scheme which benefits everyone - from insured members and employers, to intermediaries and insurers.

"I continue to be immensely proud of our industry's response to the pandemic, and our ability to come together and create new and innovative digital processes to streamline underwriting between insurers."