The Insurance Surgery and Premier Choice join PDG

New additions to the PDG takes total number of member firms to 16

The Insurance Surgery and Premier Choice Group have become the latest firms to join the PDG, the industry body set up in 2016 to help adviser firms drive change in the protection market.

Created with the aim to encourage better outcomes for consumers through insurers and intermediaries, over the past five years the group has launched initiatives such as the funeral payment pledge and the PDG claims charter.

The two new firms will join current members Assured Futures, Cavendish Ware, Cura, Direct Life and Pension Services, Drewberry, Essential Insurance, Future Proof, Highclere, LifeSearch, Lightblue, London & Country, Roxburgh, Sesame Bankhall Group and SJP at the PDG.

Commenting on the new joiners, Alan Knowles, managing director of Cura and chair of the PDG, said: "Across our industry, the customer should be at the centre of what we do and it's great to see two more firms committing to improving outcomes for consumers working as part of the PDG. We're looking forward to drawing on their expertise and sharing our ambitions with them over the coming months."

Tom Horton of the Insurance Surgery commented: "The PDG are renowned for the great work they do and the whole team at The Insurance Surgery is incredibly delighted, and proud, to be part of such an important initiative moving forward.

"As a business we are laser focussed on two key points of improving consumer outcomes and providing an excellent customer experience when acquiring protection. Therefore, we are thrilled to be working with other such prestigious firms to improve both those key points in the industry as a whole."

Managing director at Premier Choice Group, Claire Ginnelly, said "We are really pleased to join the PDG. Protection is becoming a more important part of our customer offering and we are pleased to give our commitment to improve customer outcomes and input into wider discussions."