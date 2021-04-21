PMI sales reach record levels in March: ActiveQuote

ActiveQuote sales of private medical insurance (PMI) reach record levels during March

UK protection comparison website ActiveQuote has recorded an 89% year-on-year rise in PMI sales compared to March 2020.

The company states that the level of sales represents a record within its 12-year history, while the number of enquiries during the month also increased by 21% year-on-year.

Rod Jones, head of partnerships at ActiveQuote, said that the "unprecedented" volume of PMI sales was largely driven by new customers purchasing policies for the first time.

"Private healthcare policies have been quick to adapt and develop their product offering in response to a generally younger, possibly more budget conscious, consumer who simply wants to know their healthcare needs are covered bearing the current climate in mind," he said.

"Around 90% of policies sold today are to customers who have never had private health insurance before, and that is a huge statistic."

Data from firm in February this year showed that the number of people buying PMI for the first time had doubled in the UK since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.