Aviva pays 98% of individual protection claims during 2020

Insurer pays out more than £1 billion in 2020 across life insurance, critical illness and income protection claims

Aviva recorded record pay outs during 2020 totalling £1,043,271,324 across its individual protection, of which £38.9 million was related to Covid-19, with the majority paid out to families on life insurance policies.

The insurer paid out on 98.2% of claims received throughout the year for life insurance, crucial illness, income protection and fracture cover.

Over £682 million was paid out on life insurance claims last year, including terminal illness benefit, Over 50s and Whole of Life cover, with a total of 42,057 claims paid.

Aviva paid out on 99.3% of life insurance claims, stating that fewer then 4 in every 1,000 were denied due to misrepresentation of relevant health information, while fewer then 3 in every 1,000 declined due to terms of the policy not being met.

Approximately 2,150 claims were received for deaths related to Covid-19, the fourth most common reason for a claim (4.7%), behind cancer (28%), cardiovascular illness (12%) and respiratory illness (5%).

Jacqueline Kerwood, claims philosophy specialist at Avivia, commented: "In a year like no other, the most important outcome for Aviva is that we were there to help more than 50,000 individual protection customers and their families. We are proud of the scale of what we do, but behind every claim we know there is an individual most likely going through the worst time of their lives and our focus is always to support them with empathy, respect and care.

"We continue to challenge ourselves to introduce new initiatives that will help our customers during these times, to speed up claims, make the process simpler and to add thoughtful gestures, such as the gifts we send to the families through the ‘Project Teddy' for children claiming on critical illness."

CI & IP

Aviva recorded a 13% yearly fall in the number of critical illness (CI) claims received, paying out a total of £314m on just under 4,300 claims, including children's critical illness and total permanent disability benefit.

The insurer paid out on 92.7% of CI claims, with fewer than 6 in 100 declined due to policy terms not being met and a smaller percentage declined due to misrepresentation.

Cancer was again the most common reason for CI claims, representing 57% of claims in 2020, down from the average of at least 60% in recent years, according to the insurer, which stated that the pressure put on the NHS by the Covid pandemic was evident in the drop in cancer-related claims.

Aviva paid out on around 4,400 income protection (IP) claims throughout 2020, totalling £44.7m. Just over 1,650 of these were new claims, equivalent to 87% of new claims made.

The average age of an IP claimant in 2020 was 43 for men and 40 for women, with musculoskeletal issues the most common reason for a claim (30%), followed by mental health (24%) and cancer (9%). Misrepresentation and policy terms not being met were the reasons for the 12.5% of claims denied.