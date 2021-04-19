Zurich rolls out virtual GPs for group protection policies

Zurich the latest insurer to roll out a remote GP service, including Second Medial Opinion option, for group risk clients

The ZGP24 service will be accessible for new and reviewing Zurich group income protection and group life customers, covering employees and their families.

The new service, powered by telehealth provider HealthHero, offers 24/7 unlimited access to private GPs via the ‘ZGP24' app or a phone call.

The benefit includes a translation service with more than 200 languages available and GPs will be able to issue private prescriptions, referral letters and fit notes.

In conjunction, Zurich has also launched a Second Medical Opinion service, which offers face-to-face, telephone or video consultations with a specialist consultant.

The service provides access to an extensive network of clinical specialists across the UK, enabling individuals to ask unanswered questions about any proposed treatment, discuss alternative treatment options and gain peace of mind about a diagnosis, according to Zurich.

Nick Homer, head of corporate risk market management, said: "We're delighted to be introducing these exciting new services for our corporate risk customers when timely access to remote medical support has never been more important. We're confident that the addition of ZGP24 will be of huge value to our customers and their employees - especially given the current challenges faced by the NHS in light of the pandemic.

"The past 12 months have shone a light on protection products and the safety net that they can provide - not just financially, but through the additional services and support available to employers and their employees."