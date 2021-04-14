Employee values and wellbeing to define retention for employers

While higher pay and job security are still most desired among staff, recognition of values and wellbeing will be dealbreakers for employees

Employers must take action to accommodate staff wellbeing or face losing them, according to new research from MetLife.

The latest instalment in insurer MetLife's Re:Me report found that more than half (59%) of employees stated that they will now start looking for a new job if their work values aren't accommodated.

The report also found that a similar proportion of staff (53%) are considering leaving their current role during the coming 18 months.

While the priorities and motivations of staff will have been impacted over the course of the past year by the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning wellbeing and support is now a much higher factor, around two-thirds of staff (65%) said pay was still the most important factor for them.

Second to higher pay was job security for almost two-in-three (62%) employees. According to MetLife, the financial implications of the pandemic have left millions of people in an uncertain and unenviable financial position, particularly in hard hit sectors such as hospitality and retail.

The results of the report showed that while pay and security are hard to secure within the current wider environment, making adjustments that positively impact employee's mental or physical wellbeing can yield results, as 39% of employees stated they would remain with their current employer if their boss demonstrated more care for their mental wellbeing.

Adrian Matthews, EB director at MetLife UK, said that the pandemic had made change in that employees' personal and professional values and priorities clear to see. While 2021 presents a new opportunity for employers to reshape working environments, through the adoption of more flexible or hybrid models, "talking isn't enough anymore."

"Employees who feel that their needs are not being met are showing that they are not afraid to look elsewhere for the support they need from an employer, striking a better work life balance for them and their families," Matthews said.

While a certain amount of change after such a lifechanging year is inevitable employers can't afford their best talent to walk away, especially in cases where they could have done something to stop it. Pay and job security will naturally remain the main motivators, but demonstrating care for an employee's physical, mental and emotional wellbeing will play an important part in guaranteeing an employee's loyalty for the long term."