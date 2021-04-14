Employee wellbeing risk quickly becoming a business risk

Employee Wellbeing Research 2021 report finds 95% of employers recognise link between high pressure working environments and operational risk

A new report by Reward & Employee Benefits Association (REBA) has found that risks to employee wellbeing may turn into operational risks if not properly addressed.

One of the key findings of the Employee Wellbeing Research 2021 report, published in association with AXA Health, is that employers are acknowledging wellbeing risks for employees as key business risks, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report found that 95% of respondents rated a high pressure/ high intensity working environment as a hazard for staff, and therefore a key business risk, up from 69% the previous year, with half of those classifying it as high risk.

The pandemic has also strengthened perceptions among employers that wellbeing links into strategy, according to the report, which found that wellbeing strategies that closely integrate mental, physical, financial and social concerns and whose link with the business strategy is clear are evident in one-in-five businesses.

Debi O'Donovan, director and co-founder of REBA, said: "The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on employee wellbeing has been enormous. It has brought risk to the fore across all areas of wellbeing - physical, mental, financial and social - and magnified issues such as high pressure work environments which were already damaging employee health even before the current crisis."

Mental health wellbeing was the highest area of priority for employers, with 77% of employers providing in-person mental health support, such as counselling, away from the workplace, and 73% either having already provided or planning to introduce a dedicated app to support staff mental wellbeing.

Breadth and depth

The rise of digital health and wellbeing services has provided employers with a refreshed toolkit to address staff wellbeing risk, which in turn has opened new avenues to diversity and inclusivity, according to REBA.

This report's findings show a 69% increase in the use of virtual GPs compared with 2020, a 60% rise in the number of employers offering a wellbeing app and 30% growth in employers offering a dedicated health and wellbeing website.

Greater use of digital tools should also help to drive wider and better use of data, according to REBA, which found that nearly half of employers (47%) said the biggest barrier to understanding the effectiveness of wellbeing initiatives is a lack of key performance indicators to measure against.

Despite being labelled a "work in progress", the report showed that around two-thirds (63%) of respondents indicated improving the inclusivity of their wellbeing strategy is a key priority for 2021, and over one-third (38%) said that they will be introducing new benefits to address emerging needs.

O'Donovan commented: "While a small number of employers have a strong lens on inclusion across their wellbeing programmes, our data shows that there will be an increased focus during 2021.

"The pandemic has widened existing socio-economic disparities between different groups in the workforce. That could have a long-lasting impact on employee engagement and productivity, and employers need to address this now through their wellbeing programmes and workplace culture."

Going froward, 47% of organisations predict their wellbeing budgets will rise in 2021, indicating that "boardrooms no longer view investment into employee health as expendable."

Soraya Chamberlain, corporate director for AXA Health, said: "Today's wellbeing programmes are being asked to offer both breadth and depth in supporting people risk.

"This report highlights that clear, collaborative and sustained strategies will bear the best results, especially where organisations tap into valuable tools and resources, in particular, their line managers, who play such a vital role in their programmes' success".