Covid dominates The Exeter's IP pay outs in 2020

Covid-19 accounted for 32% of all income protection claims received by The Exeter during 2020

According to the latest figures from the insurer, pay outs for income protection totalled £10.1 million, equating to 91% of all claims submitted during the year.

Covid-19 was the single most claimed for condition in 2020, representing nearly one-third (32%) of claims, while other conditions accounting for a large number of claims included musculoskeletal conditions (21%) and accident and injuries (12%).

The Exeter paid out on 1,745 of the 1,917 claims received throughout the year. The main reason for claims not being paid was misrepresentation (65%), where questions are not answered correctly at the point of application, while 34% of claims turned down were due to failure to meet the insurer's disability definitions.

The average age of a claimant on The Exeter's Income Protection Plus policy was 36 years old, which it states highlights "the importance of younger generations safeguarding their income if they are unable to work."

In comparison, the average age of a claimants for its legacy income protection products was 50.

Chris Pollard, chief operating officer at The Exeter, said: The past year has been extremely challenging for the country's health and wellbeing, finances and economy, so it's not surprising that Covid-19 featured so prominently."

"However, although year-on-year our claims data proves the value of Income Protection, there is still too little awareness of the benefits of this type of insurance for those who are unable to work through illness or injury. Raising awareness is critical and we are determined to support financial advisers to have these conversations with clients."

The mutual also reported that its IP members booked 308 HealthWise consultations for help and support for a range of conditions during 2020, including 152 virtual GP appointments and 57 mental health support sessions.