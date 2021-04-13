Howden to help build benefits plans for ICAEW members

New partnership to help ICAEW member firms create and deliver effective employee benefit strategies

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing will provide advice and guidance for the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales' (ICAEW) member firms to develop employee benefits packages.

The partnership aims to help increase productivity, boost employee wellbeing and support recruitment and talent retention strategies among ICAEW member firms.

In addition to a complimentary employee benefits risk audit, Howden will offer member firms benefits including access to a private medical insurance (PMI) scheme, a 10% discount on existing group private medical insurance cover, value-added features for employees such as a virtual GP and emotional support from a RedArc nurse, life assurance and income protection insurance.

Other personal benefits include access to specialist services on mental health and financial wellbeing, specialist key person insurance and business protection is also included.

Richard Gould, director of commercial at Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing, said that just as the Covid-19 pandemic had changed working patterns through the adoption of more flexible and agile practises, so too have the required benefits packages that employers need to provide.

"What might have been suitable pre-Covid may no longer be fit for purpose. Increased NHS waiting times in particular will be a concern for many businesses and we are seeing solutions such as Private Medical Insurance and Virtual GPs growing in popularity as a result," commented Gould.

"No two employee benefits packages are the same and the requirements of each firm will be unique. Our team of experts will be available to help no matter whether the organisation has existing benefits in place or is considering them for the first time. We'd encourage ICAEW members to sign up for their free benefit risk audit now."