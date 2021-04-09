SilverCloud to offer mental health therapy for Covid recovery

SilverCloud Health launches ‘Space from Covid’ initiative providing digital mental health support for Covid recovery and wellbeing

The digital therapy initiative includes online modules, based on cognitive behavioural therapy, to address the most common mental health challenges experienced in lockdown.

These include coping strategies to address issues including trouble sleeping, coping with stress, financial worries and the experience of grief and loss.

Previously accessible following a GP or other NHS referral, the service has now been made available to anyone over the age of 18 in response to the "huge demand for mental health support across the UK during the pandemic and overwhelmed NHS services", states SilverCloud.

According to new feedback from users of the Covid Virtual Ward from digital therapeutics providers, my mhealth, the mental wellbeing of patients recovering from Covid-19 is low enough on average to require assessment for depression.

Dr Lloyd Humphreys, a clinical psychologist and head of Europe at SilverCloud Health, said: "We have seen an extreme rise in the last 12 months in demand for mental health support across the UK, and in relation to a range of common mental challenges that many people are encountering and never before experienced. We need to reach people quicker and earlier to help stop the descent from poor wellbeing into mental health.

"This new data provided by my mhealth shows that Covid-19 may cause a legacy of depression - a further indication of how far-reaching the impact is on mental, and physical health. We are in a new era of acknowledging that society's recovery will take time to nurture and ‘Space from Covid' has been designed to provide people with simple, accessible help based on cognitive behavioural therapy as they adjust to their ‘new normal'."