Schroders takes aim at protection gap with new proposition

Schroders Personal Wealth (SPW), a joint venture between Schroders and Lloyds Banking Group, has launched a new proposition to address the UK protection gap

Designed to tackle a protection gap estimated at £2.4 trillion by Swiss Re's Term and Health Watch Report 2012 and a "growing societal need", the proposition will see SPW take no commission on any protection advice from clients when discussing wider financial planning.

The new proposition is based on SPW's established existing relationships with Scottish Widows and Legal & General, providing life insurance, critical illness, income protection and whole of life cover.

SPW states that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased awareness of protection products and that of financial vulnerability, although a lack of knowledge on protection beyond life insurance is also evident.

According to research published by SPW in February this year, amongst those without payment protection, one-fifth (19%) of people said that they don't have enough knowledge about it, the same proportion of people as those who feel they do not need it.

Mark Duckworth, chief executive at Schroders Personal Wealth, commented: "Having the right protection in place is the cornerstone of a holistic financial plan and a client need that we believe is currently under-served. There is a huge gap in the UK protection market and as an industry we should be doing more to help educate and engage consumers in this space.

"Our new proposition provides affordable personal protection as part of a holistic plan and helps us to achieve our vision of delivering more advice to more people, whilst addressing a growing societal need."