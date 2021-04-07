Employee privacy concerns undermining group protection relevance

One in five survey respondents with group protection say they are concerned employers may get to know too much about their health or private life

Privacy concerns are the main barrier to staff utilising group protection and added value services, according to new research from Legal & General (L&G).

A survey of 1,087 employees with access to group protection, conducted by Opinium in December 2020, found that over one-third of respondents (36%) said that their group protection policies relevant to their health, wealth and happiness.

Of more concern are the one-in-five (20%) of employees who said that they had concerns that their employer may get to know too much about their health or private life as a barrier to using protection or added services, including income protection, critical illness cover and employee assistance programmes (EAPs).

EAPs in particular were highlighted as most irrelevant to staff health, wealth and wellbeing by respondents (34%), as 19% of respondents who feel it's not relevant cite privacy concerns as a barrier to usage, rising to 23% among women.

A further 24% said "it just doesn't interest them" and 18% said they are never off sick so don't need it, while only 18% believed their employer communicates the relevance of the benefits well enough.

Colin Fitzgerald, distribution director - group protection, at Legal & General, said: "Employers are investing in their employee benefits with what they believe is the best interests of employees at heart. It is worrying to find that so many employees don't connect the relevance of these benefits to their wellbeing. More stark a finding is that privacy concerns are a barrier to many employees' usage of certain benefits.

The reality is that employers offer these products to help their people be well, get better and be supported. And usage will never reflect badly on the employee. This is where a strong culture of trust in the workplace is so important. The privacy concerns might be more a reflection on employer trust than on the products themselves."

IP & CI

By comparison, income protection and critical illness cover fare only slightly better in employee perceptions against EAPs, according to the research.

One-quarter (25%) of employees said their income protection wasn't relevant to their wellbeing, with 15% of these citing privacy concerns, and a further 15% claimed their employer doesn't really communicate the existence or relevance of benefits.

Meanwhile, almost one-third (30%) of employees didn't believe their critical illness policy is relevant to their health, wealth and happiness, with 17% of these citing privacy concerns, rising to 21% among men.

The survey also found that another reason why employees do not feel engaged with their group protection policies is that many are simply overwhelmed by the wider corporate ‘noise'.

One in five (19%) of those that indicate they don't find their critical illness policy relevant to their health, wealth and happiness, stated it was because they do not read all the company information, and there's too much to take in. In addition, 17% said the same for income protection and 14% also cite this as a reason for not feeling the EAP product is relevant to their wellbeing.

L&G's Fitzgerald said that there is a "strong message" for protection providers and intermediaries within the survey findings.

"The issue we find is in the majority of workplaces, benefits are still considered on a standalone product basis; as an insurance solution when things go wrong," he commented.

"We need to work together as an industry to help employers better integrate benefit and wellbeing agendas, with an emphasis on prevention. More relevant and targeted communication has a strong part to play here."