COVER Access to Insurance webinar: Register for 5 May

Our next webinar will explore access to insurance, one of the protection industry’s most vital focus points

Access to insurance has been one of the protection industry's primary focus points since BIBA introduced the agreement to help make protection insurance more widely available in January last year.

While much good work has been done to further the cause, there is still a long way to go before signposting can be considered as a common practise.

COVER is pleased to announce its latest webinar discussion Access to Insurance: Write it, refer it… don't ignore it on 5 May, starting at 11am, as part of our ongoing ‘Sign up to Signposting' campaign.

Register your place now

This free-to-attend webinar, in partnership with Royal London and featuring a cross-section of protection industry experts, will examine some of the key elements of protection insurance signposting, including:

The role of the insurer in the ‘end-to-end' journey of providing the right protection insurance to those that need it

The critical importance of communication in action during the signposting process

How are advisers learning to better understand and act upon insurance access?

How are mental health factors addressed during signposting and what more can be done in this area?

Hosted by COVER editor, John Brazier, the webinar features a panel of speakers from across the protection industry:

Jennifer Gilchrist, protection specialist, Royal London

Alan Knowles, managing director, Cura Financial Services

Andrew Wibberely, director, Alea Risk

