Holloway Friendly introduces enhanced accessibility options
Browsealoud tool
Holloway Friendly increases inclusivity options through addition of a speech, reading and translation tool
The Browsealoud tool, designed by Texthelp, translates Holloway Friendly web pages and PDF documents into over 100 languages and reads the content aloud using any of the 45 ‘natural sounding' voices available.
The mutual stated that the tool allows for vulnerable people - such as those with print disabilities such as dyslexia, low literacy and mild visual impairment - and people who speak English as a second language to access their income protection content and material in a "more suitable format for their needs."
Suzy Esson, director of perations at Holloway, said "This programme is simple to use by hovering your mouse over any text to hear it read aloud. And from a touchscreen device you'll have to click on the text to hear it.
"There are so many ways that Browsealoud delivers our web content that it really makes our website much more accessible and usable by everyone. This addition to our website reflects our commitment to accessibility and inclusion; our aim is inclusion for all."
Last month, the Financial Conduct Authority published its guidance on the fair treatment of vulnerable customers, which laid out how financial services firms should understand the needs of vulnerable customers, the skills and capability of staff, taking practical action, and how to monitor and evaluate the provided fair treatment.
