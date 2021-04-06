NHS launches mental health hubs for mothers

New NHS hubs to bring together maternity services, reproductive health and psychological therapy

The 26 new hubs will support new, expecting and bereaved mothers, offering care and treatment for a range of mental health issues from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after giving birth to others with a severe fear of childbirth.

As well as offering psychological therapies for new and expectant mothers, the clinics will also provide training for maternity staff and midwives.

Ten hub sites are expected to be operation within months, according to the NHS, with the remainder opening by April 2022. Around 6,000 women are expected to receive care as part of the pilots by the end of 2021/22.

Claire Murdoch, NHS England's national mental health director, commented: "Every woman has a unique experience with pregnancy and motherhood and some will need extra support to cope with mental health issues that can range from anxiety to severe depression so I am delighted that mothers across all areas of the country will be able to access this help if they need it.

Dr Giles Berrisford, NHS England's national speciality advisor for perinatal mental health, said: "We know around one in four women experiences mental health problems in pregnancy and during the 24 months after giving birth, and these maternal mental health services will provide vital support, meeting the specific needs of these women.

"Their establishment will significantly contribute to the overall commitment of the NHS to enable at least 66,000 women with moderate to severe mental health difficulties related motherhood to access specialist care by 2023/24."