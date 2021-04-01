AXA Health launches Long Covid service

New Long Covid support service from AXA Health rolled out for those suffering with symptoms long after initial infection

As of 30 April, AXA Health customers whose GP or occupational health physician refers them for investigation of Long Covid will be offered online or telephone consultations with specialists experienced in treating the condition.

Customers can also take part in a physiotherapist-led 12-week remote rehabilitation programme, featuring a blend of physical and emotional support, where appropriate.

According to ONS statistics released in December, Long Covid affects around one in five people who have tested positive for Covid-19 for more than five weeks, and one in 10 for more than 12 weeks.

Andy McClure, marketing & proposition director for AXA Health, commented: "Our new service will enable customers affected by the condition to be assessed promptly by a specialist experienced in its treatment.

"We are confident the service will provide welcome, personalised support to customers at a difficult time when they're feeling low and anxious and hope it will help them make a meaningful start on their road to recovery."

In January, a study carried out by Patient Led Research for Covid-19 - a group of researchers who have also suffered from ‘Long Covid' themselves - found that around 65% of Covid sufferers with symptoms lasting longer than 28 days experienced them for at least six months.