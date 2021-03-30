Vitality: One-third of businesses not insuring against key person loss

Research shows one in three business owners not taking on protection despite increased awareness of risk

A survey of over 500 business owners conducted in early February found that one-third (34%) of respondents weren't insuring against the impact of the loss or ill health of key employees, despite admitting that their organisations would fail if they or a key member of staff passed away or had a severe terminal illness.

The survey showed a lack of uptake in business protection despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic highlighting the importance of health, as 73% of business owners indicating they were now more aware of their own health and 84% saying they were more concerned for the health and wellbeing of their staff.

The main reasoning indicated by the research for those not adopting business protection insurance included cost, not knowing who to speak to about the issue and "even a sense that they wouldn't get ill", according to Vitality.

The survey also highlighted the way in which businesses have been significantly impacted over the last year, with around two-thirds (62%) of business owners making changes to their business, one in six (17%) having moved more of their operations online and 14% having to adapt their business offering.

Karl Hewstone, director at VitalityLife said: "One year on from when Covid-19 first emerged, businesses are still having to cope with a huge range of challenges so longer-term planning considerations such as business protection insurance perhaps haven't been a priority. However, our research shows how many organisations recognise they have a single point of failure that would cause their business to close.

"As we emerge from lockdown and businesses look to return to some sort of normality, the coming months are an optimal time to be reflecting on the past year and to start having conversations about putting plans in place for the future."