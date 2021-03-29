Interest in protection growing due to pandemic but myths persist

Misconceptions around rising cost of protection and lack of pay outs as a result of Covid hampering protection uptake

A new report has found that while there is increasing interest in protection products as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, so too have the persistent myths surrounding insurance cover.

Drewberry's Pandemic Health & Protection Survey 2021, carried out by YouGov, questioned the attitudes of 1,000 working adults towards how their financial status and views on protection have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around one in six respondents (18%) indicated that they were considering taking out a life insurance policy as a direct result of the pandemic, with 16% more likely to adopt a critical illness policy and 15% more likely to take out income protection cover than prior to the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 13% of respondents said they were more likely to buy health insurance than before the onset of Covid.

However, 70% of those surveyed believed the pandemic had caused protection premiums to rise since the start of the pandemic, rising to 75.5% for income protection, 74% for critical illness cover and 76% for health insurance. Around 19% of respondents also said they wouldn't take out an income protection product as they believed it would be too expensive.

Furthermore, 44.4% of adults surveyed believed life insurance providers paid out less than half of Covid-19 claims last year, while 15.3% cited insurers not paying claims as one of the reasons they would not consider income protection Insurance.

Tom Conner, director at Drewberry, commented that report indicates the protection industry has more work to in order to improve client perceptions.

"We must reinforce the fact that protection is the best safety net in times of great financial uncertainty. We also need to improve awareness about just how protection can address workers' current financial concerns. If we can come together as an industry to get these points across, we can work to build a better protected UK workforce," he said.

Figures published by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) earlier this month showed a total of £202m was paid out throughout 2020 on Covid-related death claims, equivalent of over £550,000 per day.

"At the moment, it seems too many clients see financial protection as not only expensive but also unreliable. All the while this persists, people will continue to be put off buying cover that could make a huge difference to their lives in a time of need," Conner said.

"While more people are saving than before, which is good news, that doesn't necessarily prepare them adequate for major financial shocks, such as developing a long-term health condition, in the same way protection insurance would."