MetLife expands EAP for group life policies

Service focuses on core areas of physical, mental and financial wellbeing support through My Healthy Advantage app

MetLife has announced the expansion of its group life employee assistance programme (EAP) to employers with up to 1,000 staff.

Previously, the EAP service was available for firms with no more than 300 employees, as part of its group life protection policies.

The service, which can be accessed via MetLife's My Healthy Advantage app or an online portal, focuses on physical, mental and financial wellbeing support.

On expanding the EAP service to a significantly higher number of employees than it had previously done, Adrian Matthews, EB director at MetLife UK, told COVER: "We have been working with Health Assured to deliver our EAP service for over 5 years, and we are confident in their technical capability to deliver on the expansion of this service making it accessible to more of our clients. We are sure that all of the new clients using this service will be as impressed as our existing SME clients."

Financial support covers access to legal advisers for information on issues relating to debt, credit card consolidation, pensions, living on reduced income, how to manage money and retirement.

Physical wellbeing services include support for aches and pains, heart health, terminal illness, giving up smoking, exercising and eating well and travel advice, through Nursing and Midwifery Council registered nurses.

Mental health support is offered through qualified counsellors who can help staff to address issues concerning depression, child support, bereavement, anxiety and panic attacks, stress and relationships.

Covid-19 has brought staff support services, such as EAPs, into a greater focus for employers and a recent MetLife report showed that employees are increasingly looking to their employers to acknowledge social responsibilities as a result of the pandemic.

Matthews told COVER that there has been a "shift in mindset" towards benefits packages and that around two-thirds of employers "confirmed their current employee benefits packages are being changed to support employee's needs, as a result of the pandemic."

As Covid restrictions begin to lift and employees face a return to office working conditions in a post-virus landscape, support benefits are expected to increase in importance for employees both in terms of mental health and productivity.

"We believe that this type of support can really make a difference in supporting employees as they venture back into the office environment," Matthews said. "It can also help employers as they strive to ensure their staff remain engaged, healthy and productive during these ongoing uncertain times."