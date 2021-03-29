Mental Health & Wellbeing 360: Achieving equality of access to support

Panellists examine the challenges and opportunities to foster greater workplace diversity and inclusivity with the view to helping advances in mental health and wellbeing

There is a growing acknowledgment, both within the protection space and on a societal level, that increased diversity and inclusivity among employees can foster a sense of belonging that in turn can boost mental health and wellbeing.

Speaking during a panel on ‘The impact of diversity & inclusion on staff wellbeing' at last week's COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference, Sandra Kerr MBE, race equality director at Business in the Community, said: "It's all about you being able to be you: Feeling included; I am heard. And feeling a sense of belonging; I am valued and I belong here."

As such, creating a support programme that meets the needs of the entire workforce means designing a scheme that is "relevant" to all ages, genders, and ethnic groups. And to do that, employers and insurers have to recognise what differentiates people, as well as what they have in common.

"Businesses should be aware that there are particular pressures on the mental health of people in different groups. And take these pressures into account when designing their support," said fellow panellist Farimah Darbyshire, early careers health programme lead at the City Mental Health Alliance.

"When George Floyd died, for example, some people felt unsupported because EAPs (Employee Assistance Programmes) were not equipped to look at the impact of racism on mental health.

"That's why it's important to involve people from all the different groups in your workforce at every stage of planning your mental health support provision."

The good news is that offering support that is tailored to different groups, including those with disabilities, may not be as hard - or as expensive - as some might think.

Johnny Timpson, disability and access ambassador for the Cabinet Office, who was also part of the discussion, advised stakeholders to take advantage of the free help available from the charitable sector.

"Free support is often available via charities, so it's important that both employers and insurers recognise this," he said.

During the session, the panel also proposed a number of other cost-effective ways to ensure that mental health support meets the needs of the entire workforce. These include:

Appointing representative mental health champions who everyone knows and can approach if they are struggling.

Introducing peer support groups for different cohorts, such as those who have been bereaved as a result of Covid-19, or people from different ethnic groups.

Developing ‘buddy' or mentoring schemes that allow individuals to build a bond with another person from a different team or area of the business.

Making one person at a senior level accountable for diversity & inclusion (and ensuring this is not the same person in charge of HR).

All sessions from the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference will be availale to view on-demand folllowing the event.