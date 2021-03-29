Mental Health & Wellbeing 360: Protecting mental health post pandemic

Speakers throughout the Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference highlight the role of insurers and protection in a post-Covid landscape

Interest in protection products has increased since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has highlighted both the fragility of life as we know it and the need for mental health support networks in the workplace.

"Our figures suggest between 15-20% more people have considered taking out protection products due to Covid-19," Tom Conner, director at Drewberry, said during a panel discussion at the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference last week.

As we ease back into a more "normal" way of life, Roy McLoughlin, associate director at Cavendish Ware, expects to see employers taking greater care of their staff as a result.

"I think we will see a much more paternalistic approach, especially from SMEs," he said. "The ‘it can't happen to me' way of thinking no longer seems a barrier to protection."

Longer term, Monica Garcia, health & wellbeing insurance consultant at MGC, also foresees a greater emphasis on protection products that also protect mental health.

"The narrative has changed completely," she said. "It's ok to not be ok. And it's ok to say it, particularly among young people.

"So, insurers need to think about how this will affect the products they buy in 10 years' time."

In the meantime, speakers urged insurers and brokers to facilitate the post-pandemic transition period by ensuring employers - and employees - are aware of the "auxiliary services" they can call on when mental health issues arise.

"Lots of organisations already have the support there without realising it," said Claire Ginnelly, managing director at Premier Choice Group.

"For example, many income protection insurance providers provide early intervention services designed to help employees avoid reaching the stage where they need to take time off due to poor mental health.

"Advisers need to ensure their clients understand this so they can pass this information on to their employees."

Vanessa Sallows, claims & governance director at Legal & General, also pointed out that insurers can intervene to help people who are off work due to a wide range of issues, including internal disputes and substance abuse.

"We enrolled one of our employees in an alcohol dependence programme, for example, which he completed and has since returned to work full time," she said.

All sessions from the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference will be available to view on-demand folllowing the event.