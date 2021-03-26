Mental Health & Wellbeing 360: Prevention necessitates people insights

Prevention of mental health can be achieved through awareness of such conditions and associated stigmas, but often the groundwork these steps is just as important, according to panellists

Early intervention is the key to preventing mental health issues spiralling out of control, according to various speakers at the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference.

Recent figures from Bupa found just 14% of employees would talk about mental health in the workplace, so how can employers gain the employee insights they need to offer the right support at the right time?

According to Darren Woodward, director of Rightsteps and a speaker on the ‘Prevention during a pandemic' panel discussion, the key is to create a more structured framework that gives ownership of these insights to one stakeholder and allows businesses to take an evidence-based, holistic approach.

"There's so much evidence for the effectiveness of early intervention," he said. "But a preventative approach relies on finding out what the health and wellbeing issues are in a workforce and here there's no ownership."

Woodward explained that employee insights can be gained via various means, such as employee self-assessment, employers carrying out surveys, Occupational Health or Health & Safety conducting risk assessments, insurers providing information on benefit take-up and usage, etc.

However, there seems to be no overall ownership by any of these stakeholders: "This is the bit that requires focus during the pandemic and beyond to help better support a preventative focus with regards to mental health and wellbeing," he commented.

Fellow panellist Rob Stephenson, Founder of InsideOut LeaderBoard, agreed that support programmes need to be holistic and integrated to attain the best results.

"You can't just offer a recovery solution," he said. "You have to capture people before they fall into distress, and for that you need a well-thought-out communication strategy and a user-friendly approach to gaining insights that doesn't overwhelm people with long questionnaires."

Added value services

At a high level, there's no doubt the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed formerly "added value" services such as mental health and wellbeing support to the fore. More than six in 10 employers have increased the level of mental health support they offer over the last year, according research from industry body Group Risk Development (GRiD).

However, for this support to be effective, employees must feel safe discussing their mental health in the workplace.

Stephenson's suggestions for achieving this include getting the culture right, making better use of mental health advocates, champions and networks, and encouraging leaders to share their own struggles to tackle stigma. "The world needs more empathetic leaders who admit they don't know all the answers," he said.

He also advocates greater choice and personalisation of benefits and services, potentially via "marketplace" platforms, which he likens to "the Netflix of benefits", through which employees can purchase services that suit their needs.

For Tobin Murphy-Coles, chief executive of PES and a speaker on ‘The Remote Revolution' panel debate, the challenge now is therefore to harness technology to offer easy access to the support people need.

"The technology needs to help employees to navigate all the tools that are available to find the right ones for them at that time," he said. "The aim is to make it accessible, but unobtrusive."

All sessions from the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference will be availale to view on-demand folllowing the event.