Mental Health & Wellbeing 360: 'Underwriting journeys need to move with the times'

Advisors need to have knowledge of customer mental health stories in order to provide the right protection or signposting, which automated systems cannot incorporate, says panel

The story behind the mental health condition is essential to help advisers determine which insurer might be best placed to provide the right cover, but automated underwriting journeys don't necessarily allow for this, said Kathryn Knowles, managing director at Cura Financial Services, speaking as part of a panel debate at the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference.

The panel, which also included Lisa Balboa, business develpoment actuary at Hannover Re and Pacific Life Re's head of underwriting and claims, Carl Padget, discussed the great strides that have been made by the industry with regards to certain aspects of mental health underwriting.

These advances include work by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) on mental health standards and the Access to Insurance working group's signposting initiative, however, Knowles expressed concerns that "automated journeys are not supportive enough with regards to mental health conditions".

"There needs to be a change of mindset," she added. "People are going online to get cover because they might feel it's easier than opening up to an adviser. But there needs to be something in place during those online journeys to trigger any extra support requirements. Not only that but clearly advisers need the help and support to have those sensitive discussions.

"We need to be able to say to people ‘This is the price you could have with an exclusion in place,' for example. But such options aren't opened up to people via automated processes. It's too black and white. So, people will just end up walking away without cover."

Knowles added that it can be difficult for both the adviser and the client to answer mental health underwriting questions because they seem too "general".

"A typical question would state, have your experienced any stress or anxiety in the past five years? Who hasn't?! But the issue here is whether that was a normal response to a circumstance or not. It's hard to answer such questions, as an adviser or a client. I'm sure the questions are there for very well researched reasons, but they need to adapt to the times."

People need the opportunity within different underwriting media to disclose, said Pacific Life Re's Padget, and in a way that helps the insurer gain a better understanding of someone's mental health story.

"Mental health disclosure is very different to a physical health disclosure because it's much more subjective," he commented. "As an industry we now need to ask ourselves, is the information we're asking for giving us what we need in order to provide the most accurate risk outcomes."

When considering whether a different level of question sets might be appropriate for different conditions, Hannover Re's Balboa said the goal is to make the insurance journey as seamless and simple as possible. This involves straight through processing for many, where lower severity conditions are concerned, and more experienced underwriting for more serious mental health conditions.

"We need to make the insurance process as accessible as possible to all customers. This might mean ensuring we can offer the option of premium loadings or exclusions. But in order to do that we first need to identify who might be a good candidate for the tele-underwriting process," she explained.

"This is hard to do via a limited question set. But while people are being much more open about their mental health, there's an opportunity for change here.

All sessions from the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference will be availale to view on-demand folllowing the event.