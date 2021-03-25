Virtual health services to outlast pandemic

High patient satisfaction levels set to drive an uptake in telehealth beyond the Covid pandemic

A new report from digital health provider HealthHero indicates that virtual health services, or telehealth, are set to stay despite the impending removal of Covid lockdown restrictions.

The Silent Sufferers Report, which examined the perceptions around telehealth usage, found that of those who had a remote GP appointment during the pandemic, more than half (58%) were hugely positive about the experience.

The findings show that the majority of patients (82%) found the technology ‘easy' or ‘very easy' to use, with just 5% finding it ‘difficult' or ‘very difficult', while one-third (33%) of people said they will continue to use remote healthcare from now on.

The report also examined behaviours around in-person appointments and found that one-third (34%) of UK adults deliberately avoided making a GP appointment due to the virus, with close to half (45%) of those stating they did ‘not wanting to burden the NHS' as their main reason for visiting their GP in person. Meanwhile, 29% stated that they felt they shouldn't make an appointment because of the government's ‘Protect the NHS' message.

Dr Chris Morris, medical director at HealthHero and practising GP, said: "The scale of the pandemic's impact on behaviour is only beginning to be determined, but what has become apparent over the past few months is how COVID-19's rapid escalation caused people to modify and change their behaviour towards the NHS almost overnight."

"While our research does show some concerning impacts of that speed it also highlights that there is a real opportunity to transform healthcare provision for the better. As the NHS turns its attention to the mammoth job of vaccination rollouts, remote healthcare apps and services can really come into their own, removing some of the burden from the NHS and supporting patients with whatever other health concerns may have taken a backseat due to Covid-19."