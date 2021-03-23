Succession Employee Benefit Solutions joins GRiD

SEBS joins group risk industry body to utilise specialist training and resources

According to Group Risk Development (GRiD), its newest member is seeking to take advantage of specialist group risk training, have access to specialist group risk resources including claims data and employer research, to network and work more closely with those in the group risk industry.

Succession Employee Benefit Solutions (SEBS), is part of Succession Wealth, provides a range of consulting and advice services relating to employee benefits for organisations of all sizes.

Ann McDonald, head of corporate services at Succession Employee Benefit Solutions, said that the resources within GRiD are of "great value" to SEBS and that clients will also be beneficiaries.

"The specialist training will be particularly welcomed and a great support to our employees' development. The organisation also provides a forum for us to have a say in industry matters, and we're very much looking forward to being part of the debate," said McDonald.

Paul White, chair of GRiD said: "We continually enhance the resources and support we offer to members, and it's a real draw. Some of the best minds in the industry are part of GRiD, and we all benefit from that. We welcome our newest member Succession Employee Benefit Solutions to the fold, and we're looking forward to working together."

Last week, GriD data showed that families of employees with group life benefits were paid a total of over £93 million as a result of the pandemic during 2020, a total that could rise as high as £105m once the second wave of deaths throughout the winter of 2020 in the UK is determined.