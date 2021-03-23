Healthcare rm rolls out new health and wellbeing product

Health and wellbeing services provider, healthcare rm, has launched a new product for insurers and employers

The YourHalo product is designed to provide access to support, advice and, where appropriate, treatment for a range of health-related services.

The product is centred around 24/7 mental health and wellbeing support, offering access to consultations concerning physical (musculoskeletal) health, nutrition and weight management, exercise and activity, and sleep.

Consultations are delivered by healthcare rm's team of practitioners, including mental health specialists, CBT therapists, physiotherapists, sports therapists, nutritionists, personal trainers and sleep experts.

Users are able to choose a preferred practitioner in accordance to their area of interest, book appointments and conduct a consultation either online or via phone, again in line with user's preferences.

According to healthcare rm, YourHalo is aimed at "equipping and empowering people to manage their health proactively, while helping to reduce the risk of more serious conditions developing."

Paul Nattrass, commercial director at healthcare rm, commented: "From an individual user perspective, the foundations of a healthy lifestyle include maintaining good physical and mental health, staying physically active, eating well and getting good sleep.

"From an employer and insurer perspective, two main causes of absence from work and potentially, claims, are mental health and musculoskeletal conditions. YourHalo has all the ingredients to help people lead a healthy lifestyle, thereby helping to mitigate absence and potential claims. We have plans to add new features to broaden the scope of services available in the near future."