Scottish Widows launches Virtual GP service

Virtual appointments and repeat prescription delivery launched for new policyholders

As pat of Scottish Widow's ‘Protect' product, the virtual GP service and free home delivery for repeat prescriptions will be available to new customers.

The service is available via an app provided by digital healthcare provider, Square Health. The two firms announced a partnership in June last year to provide home and clinic-based doctor and nurse health checks, and a range of diagnostic tests.

Amanda Kerr, head of protection proposition at Scottish Widows, said: "Even though many people may be cautious about going to the GP at the moment, it's more important than ever to look after our health.

"This partnership aims to provide greater peace of mind for new policyholders by allowing them to book a GP appointment or order a repeat prescription at the touch of a button through a trusted provider."

Dr Bippon Vinayak, co-founder and executive chairman of Square Health, commented: "We are proud to be partnering with Scottish Widows to provide greater ease and flexibility for customers.

"Demand for our virtual GP appointments and repeat prescriptions has surged over the last twelve months, showing just how helpful technology can be in providing healthcare. We're excited to extend this service to Scottish Widows customers at a time when they are likely to need our services the most."