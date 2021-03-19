MaPS merges legacy brands to focus on financial wellbeing

The Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) has launched a new brand MoneyHelper as it looks to focus on and improve consumer financial wellbeing

The new consumer brand will replace MaPs' three legacy services: the Money Advice Service, The Pensions Advisory Service and Pension Wise, which were unified and brought together under a single structure in 2019.

It aims to provide a single source of free and impartial pensions and money guidance. Formed as a result of the Financial Guidance and Claims Act 2018, the organisation is headed by chairman Sir Hector Sants and chief executive Caroline Siarkiewicz.

Customers will now be able to access free support from what would have been from the three separate brands all in one place at MoneyHelper. It was created to help provide people with clearer and more accessible support to help improve financial wellbeing, MaPS said, and will provide money and pensions guidance over the phone, online and face to face.

MaPS said financial wellbeing is "about feeling secure and in control. It is knowing that you can pay the bills today, can deal with the unexpected tomorrow and are on track for a healthy financial future. People should feel confident and empowered."

The service did not explain how it would be looking to address and drive better financial wellbeing specifically through the new brand.

MaPS launched in April 2019 and set a number of targets to address the "five building blocks to managing money and pensions well" - savings, credit use, debt advice, retirement and financial education - including "converting" £1 of MAPS' budget into £10 of customer impact.

MaPS chief executive Caroline Siarkiewicz said: "The arrival of MoneyHelper is an exciting next phase in our journey to improve the lives of people across the UK.

"Often money matters are complex and we know that many people looking for help with money or pensions worries do not know where to start. MoneyHelper will be uniquely placed to empower people to inform themselves of their choices and improve their financial wellbeing across their lifetimes.

"It will also better link people with other free support services if that's what is right for them."

She added: "The new single brand will allow MaPS greater efficiencies so our efforts can be better focussed on delivering for people across the UK. It will also make it easier for our growing network of partners to refer people to our services, information and tools, and help to improve the UK's financial and overall wellbeing."

This article as first published on COVER's sister title, Professional Adviser.