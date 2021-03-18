Bupa to pay £125m Covid rebate to PMI customers

Private healthcare customers to receive one-month premium rebate if affected by Covid-related disruptions to treatment

Bupa has announced it will follow up on its commitment to reimburse its private healthcare insurance customers that had treatments disrupted in 2020 due to the pandemic.

PMI customers affected by Covid-related disruptions will share a £125 million payment from the insurer, depending on eligibility.

From April 2021, eligible individual customers, and small and large business customers funding health insurance for their employees, are expected to receive a payment equivalent to approximately one month's premium, Bupa stated.

Alex Perry, chief executive of Bupa UK Insurance, said: "We are determined to do the right thing for our customers. From the start of the pandemic we invested heavily in providing new and additional healthcare services from home, such as our Digital GP service, to help people access the care they need.

"Thankfully many of the face-to-face services that were impacted were delayed rather than cancelled. More and more customers have been accessing health services as they resumed.

"We were the first major health insurer to commit to a customer rebate and are now acting on this pledge. As an organisation without shareholders our customers come first, and we continue to support them throughout these times."

In May last year, insurer WPA announced it was to offer two-fifths of premiums back to policyholders unable to access private treatment due to the pandemic. This was followed in June by a second rebate to reflect the reduction in claims as a result of Covid-19.