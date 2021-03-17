Stress levels rising among remote working employees

Research carried out by YouGov finds workers believe employers have an obligation to safeguard staff wellbeing

The survey of 1,032 UK employees, conducted in March this year on behalf of YuLife, found that 42% of respondents felt more stressed at work than before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, with less than one-quarter (22%) taking breaks throughout the day.

Just under half of employees (46%) stated that their employers and line managers do not encourage them to take breaks, except for lunch breaks.

Stress and presenteeism are one of the main causes of negative mental health and wellbeing, and the survey revealed an overwhelming sentiment that employers should be responsible for their staff's mental health.

The findings show 93% of workers say that employers have an obligation to safeguard employees' wellbeing, rising to 97% among women.

The survey also found that 30% of respondents believe the lack of in-person interaction with colleagues as a result of working from home has negatively affected their wellbeing, while 25% highlighted the importance of exercise to their wellbeing, constituting the most beneficial service employers could provide to boost their health.

YuLife founder and chief executive, Sammy Rubin, commented: "A year of widespread disruption in the wake of the pandemic has had a clear and pronounced impact on wellbeing in the workplace and on individual lifestyle habits.

"Employers must heed this wake-up call and strive to find solutions that respond to employees' changing needs, ensuring that they are supported whether working from home or the office."