How to network at the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference

Helpful tips to using our interactive event platform ahead of our digital event next week

The COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference is just around the corner.

On Thursday next week (25 March) the protection industry will convene to analyse the importance of mental health and wellbeing landscape beyond the pandemic, while taking stock of the things we've learnt so far from the most challenging health and social crisis of a generation.

Despite the continued absence of in-person events, for now at least, there are still a variety of networking opportunities available throughout the day, which are free-to-attend and CPD-approved.

We are expecting over 600 industry delegates on the day and those attending can make profiles, find each other on an online list, set up video calls, chat directly, ask questions to speakers and visit our sponsors all without leaving the platform.

It's all very simple, so here are some useful hints and tips to help you on your way…

Getting Started

Those of you who have registered should have received an email notification with access to your account (if not, check spam just in case). Once logged in, it's time to have a look around and see what's on offer.

To begin with, click ‘Edit' your profile (either top right or on the left-hand side beside profile avatar). There you can fill in information on your profile including personal information, skills, social media links, bio and your photo.

We recommend all delegates visit the platform in advance of the first session (at 9am on 25 March), so you have enough time to familiarise yourself with its many functions: locate the agenda, check out the speakers, find the ‘Live: Watch Now' feed and note the Exhibitors space (all displayed on the top menu).

With your profile set up, you can now scroll through the delegate list and start making connections by adding people similarly to the way you would on LinkedIn or Facebook. Then you can chat directly, arrange meetings and set up video calls (more on that later).

Networking Tips

On the home page, you can see all the people at the event at the ‘Attending' tab (top menu). If there is anyone of interest, feel free to reach out. Here are some of the things you can do:

Make a connection

Once you've found someone you'd like to connect with, visit their profile and you will see a box on the top right and ‘Send Connection Request' meeting. Send a message and away you go.

Request a virtual meeting

Once connected, you will see on list of time slots available (if they've not been filled or blocked). Choose a time and request a virtual meeting by sending a direct message.

Start a video call

When you are on someone's profile, you will see a message box on the top right-hand side. Maximise the window and in the top corner there is the option to make a video call if you click the video icon.

Visit the Networking Area

In the top menu of the home page, you will find the ‘Networking Area' tab. This is a live chat room where all delegates can chat. On the right is a list of the delegates in the room.

Meeting the Exhibitors

We have a great group of sponsors for the event. AXA Health, HealthHero, Legal & General, and Vitality, while COVER's sister title, Professional Adviser is also involved as a supporter.

Located on the top menu of the home page is the ‘Exhibitors' tab. Once there you will see a list of each individual stand, where you will find company information, an area to chat directly and a list of available meeting slots where you can request a meeting.

On the profile is a ‘Documents' tab, which includes links to extra resources, interactive games and slides from any relevant partner-led session in the main hall. Plus, there is info about the members of team available to listen to feedback and talk to you directly about any of the issues explored.

Lastly, we will also be looking to find the ‘Best Networkers'! During the event we will run a competition to find our top 3 networkers who will win £100, £150 and £200 Amazon gift vouchers, so look out for further information on the day and make sure you're active to be in with a chance of winning.

If you haven't already, register your free place