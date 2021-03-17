Group risk industry pays £93m to bereaved families due to Covid-19 - GriD

Nearly 900 lump sum death benefits paid by employer-sponsored group life insurance policies

Data from Group Risk Development (GRiD) shows that families of employees with group life benefits have been paid a total of over £93 million as a result of the pandemic between 1 January and 31 December last year.

This represents 884 lump sum death benefits claims, plus the capitalised value of seven dependants' pension claims where Covid-19 has been recorded as the primary or secondary cause of death on the death certificate or reported on the claim form, according to GRiD.

The average lump sum death benefit payment was £100,320 and the average capitalised value of the dependants' pensions was £617,771.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD said: "Employer-sponsored group life insurance products are the most popular group risk employee benefit in terms of take-up, but they are often considered a hygiene factor.

"However, these figures provide compelling evidence that group life insurance should remain core to all employee benefits packages as it provides significant financial support for dependants at an extremely difficult time."

According to Swiss Re Group Watch 2020, group life assurance is the most popular group risk benefit that is offered to staff, provided to 9.9 million employees.

GRiD states that due to the delay between the date of death and date of payment, the accurate volume of Covid-19 lump sum death claims is not yet clear, as the impact of the second wave of deaths throughout the winter of 2020 in the UK is yet to be determined.

As such, the true impact "may be understated in these figures by at least 14%, meaning that the true figure may be in the region of £105m with the number of families supported nearer to 1,000," according to GRiD.

The average time to notify a group risk insurer of a Covid-19 related death claim during 2020 was 31 days and the average time taken to pay the claim after that was 19 days.