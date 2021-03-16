Mutuals paid out £36m in IP claims in 2020

Research from Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM) shows paid claims volume increased 38% compared to last year

The data shows that 94% of income protection (IP) claims were paid across AFM members last year, a minor decrease from 95.1% of IP claims in 2019.

The volume of claims paid across AFM members increased by 30% in 2020, as the value of claims rose 38%. Claims for Covid-related health issues accounted for approximately 25% of claims in the year, with the Association stating these claims caused the majority of the year-on-year increase.

Martin Shaw, chief executive of AFM, said: "Due to Coronavirus, people are more aware than ever before about the impact of being unwell and unable to work.

"It is tremendous to see how the mutual sector has risen to the need of serving customers during the pandemic, and that income protection providers in particular have continued to pay nearly 19 out of every 20 claims received, despite difficult working conditions, and such a big shift in the volume and nature of claims received."

The research, which includes findings from 10 member organisations offering IP, shows that they paid out more than £36m in claims to nearly 9,500 policyholders throughout 2020.

AFM states that the average claim paid in 2020 was £3,764, many claims can run to £10,000s. The claims where the greatest level of benefit was paid out related to cancer, neurological and mental health.

Around 5% of Covid claims were rejected according to the AFM, as most were because "the illness or self-isolation was short-lived, and had not extended beyond the initial deferred period." Elsewhere, the "relatively small number of claims" rejected were typically as a result of the misrepresentation of information at the point of application or claim.

The organisations involved in the research included British Friendly, Cirencester Friendly, DG Mutual, The Exeter, Holloway Friendly, Metfriendly, PG Mutual, Shepherds Friendly, Transport Friendly and Wiltshire Friendly.