Vulnerability remains biggest barrier for advisers

The greatest barrier for financial advisers when it comes to assisting clients is the ability to openly discuss their vulnerability

An online poll of 165 Chartered Insurance Institute and Personal Finance Society members revealed one-third (36%) struggle to talk about the nature of vulnerability with individuals, while one-in-10 said they find it difficult to identify vulnerability.

A further one-in-five admitted they worry about understanding the needs of clients in vulnerable circumstances.

The survey follows the Personal Finance Society's launch of an independent Financial Vulnerability Taskforce, set up at the start of the year to support advisers in recognising and addressing the various forms of consumer vulnerability.

In February, the Financial Conduct Authority published its guidance on how firms can improve the way vulnerable customers are treated having found that 27.7 million UK adults have characteristics of vulnerability.

Keith Richards, chief executive of the Personal Finance Society and Chair of the Financial Vulnerability Taskforce, said: "Covid-19 has shone a light on how quickly anyone can find themselves in vulnerable circumstances. Vulnerability can manifest itself in physical, mental or an emotional form, is dynamic in nature (short lived or longer term, sometimes permanent, transient, recurring or fluctuating over time) and may be hidden."

He added that for the advice profession to be considered a "safe pair of hands", it must be able to recognise signs of vulnerability rather than the all-encompassing label of being vulnerable.

"It is important that we all develop a heightened awareness of the indicators of vulnerability and have the knowledge, skills and processes in place to enable appropriate and professional safeguarding, support and advice.

"Most of us will be vulnerable at some stage in our lives. It is vitally important that financial advisers recognise the complexities and uniqueness of an individual's vulnerability and how it impacts on them if we are to support them in the most appropriate way."

The taskforce will promote greater understanding of clients in vulnerable circumstances and encourage appropriate behaviour through the sharing of good practice while also addressing the expectations of regulatory standards and public expectations.

Financial advisers wishing to adopt the Financial Vulnerability Charter must commit to nine core consumer guide pledges.

This article was originally published on COVER's sister title, Professional Adviser.