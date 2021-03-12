PRIMIS broker enquiries climb 27% in February

Adviser network resolved over 2,642 broker queries last month, including for life cover and income protection

PRIMIS Mortgage Network product desk resolved a record number of enquiries from appointed representative (AR) advisers during February - an 26.8% increase on its monthly average from 2020.

The monthly tally exceeds the previous record set in January this year of 2,462, a month-on-month increase of 7%.

According to the firm, the leading queries from brokers centred around lending for borrowers with either low credit scores or those with high debt to income ratios, and those with adverse credit.

PRIMIS also stated that other broker queries were received for which life cover policies came with additional features for clients and whether providers offering critical illness cover could take multiple and/or complex conditions and any exclusions regarding these, as well income protection queries.

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at PRIMIS, commented: "February was another record month for the PRIMIS product desk as our team worked hard to support brokers with a range of queries. In particular, we saw a surge in the number of queries related to complex credit cases as the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continues."

"Over the coming months, I hope to see more of our brokers utilising the support available within the network to become more knowledgeable on the mortgage market and showcase this in conversations with clients - something which will stand them in good stead for the future."