Cirencester Friendly pays 94% of claims in 2020

Mutual maintains a ten-year average of paying out on 94% of income protection claims

Individual income protection provider Cirencester Friendly paid 94% of claims in 2020, totalling £7.8 million in pay outs to its members.

Throughout the year, a total of 1,434 claim applications were made, of which 98.3% were eligible for consideration. This resulted in 1,255 claims to be considered and of these, 94% were paid.

The primary reasons for claims being rejected were an inability to either provide proof of earnings or medical evidence, no loss of earnings or for previously undisclosed pre-existing conditions.

Accidents and injuries were the most common reason for claims last year (29.9%), followed by Covid-19 (15.5%), resulting in the common infectious disease category increasing from 4.7% to 19.5% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, other claims listed included depression, cancer, heart, or circulatory complications as well as back, neck and shoulder problems.

Paul Hudson, chief executive at Cirencester Friendly, commented: "The acid test for any income protection contract is will it pay out when the customer makes a claim? With an already proven track record in paying claims I am delighted that 2020 was no different and that we continued to support claimants in a variety of ways, including when they needed financial support.

"2020 has been a remarkable and unprecedented year. As a result of very careful business continuity planning and preparation we were able to continue operating without interruption and maintain great levels of service to our Members and supporters. A testament to the resilience, dedication and hard work by everyone at Cirencester Friendly".