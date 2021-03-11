Arjan Toor: Taking holistic healthcare to the next level

COVER talks to Cigna Europe chief executive Arjan Toor about the health insurer’s new Whole Health strategic vision

Cigna Europe has launched a new five-year strategy that focuses on a holistic approach to its healthcare proposition, putting the interconnected nature of people's physical and mental health front and centre.

The Whole Health proposition aims to provide a healthcare solution that encompasses the entire health ‘ecosystem', addressing not only physical and mental health, but also the numerous factors that contribute to and ultimately dictate the conditions of wellbeing, particularly as the wider impact of the Covid-19 pandemic become clearer.

Arjan Toor, chief executive of Cigna Europe, tells COVER that while thinking about well-being from a holistic perspective is not in itself a new concept, the relationship between physical and mental health has come into much sharper focus in recent years, which has caused firms that have traditionally focused on the physical health aspect to re-evaluate their strategies.

"Whole Health is really all about taking this to the next level. It's not just about understanding the connectivity between physical and mental health, but also starting to focus on the root causes," he says.

"It's looking at where this is actually coming from and acknowledging that is actually a very complex ecosystem of different factors that ultimately impact people's good health and wellbeing. These are elements like your home environment, your family situation, your ability to access the right care, the balance you are able to strike between work and home life, the support network that you have around you, and your financial health situation."

Investment return

The demand for the Whole Health approach is exemplified by both the conversations Cigna has carried out with its broker partners and employers, Toor explains, as well as research that found 75% of all people value lifestyle support from their employers, yet only 26% of people say that their employer is actively doing something in terms of offering broader wellbeing support.

Due to the fragmented nature of employee needs when it comes to wellbeing support, the challenge for healthcare providers is ensuring that their services are both comprehensive enough to encompass all aspects of the lifestyle ecosystem while at the same time being flexible enough to hone in specific areas of support that individuals are looking for from their employers.

"It's not going to be a one size fits all solution, it very much needs to be tailored to the specific situations. Having a conversation with an employer who is about to send staff members overseas to Africa or Asia is very different from having a conversation with a SME in the UK that is looking to put in place a solution for their specific local employees," Toor says.

"It is ultimately going to be a menu with options that we have available to make sure that we can address the specific Whole Health needs of each employer and ultimately each individual employee."

There is also an onus on employers not just to have the right solutions in place, but to also effectively communicate the benefits for employees of utilising the services to enhance their wellbeing. Toor says that healthcare providers, such as Cigna, need to do better in educating employers about the returns that investments in wellbeing solutions can offer, rather than focusing on the investment required.

"We have done a lot of research to be able to identify what the actual returns are in the short-term and, more importantly, long-term. I'm talking about improvement in productivity, reduction in absenteeism due to sickness, overall improvement in the wellbeing of the workforce and the impact that has on the output of the organisation. These are all really important elements," he explains.

"This is an opportunity to differentiate yourself from other employers, by putting in place this more holistic approach to health and wellbeing. It will better position employers to attract the right talent, but it will also better position to retain the talent they have today. This is what matters to people right now and although this is not a new trend, Covid has amplified that."

Covid spur

Although the holistic approach to health, wellbeing and peace of mind is not necessarily a new one for Cigna, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a huge influence on the way in which the entire health insurance market operates.

While Cigna already offers healthcare and support services, such as employee assistance programmes, remote health solutions and wellbeing programmes, as well as capabilities around case management, chronic condition management and decision support, Toor explains that the pandemic has "really accelerated the thought process around this" and the conversations with both brokers and clients.

"Covid has created a real, strong sense of awareness and understanding that we can talk about a lot of important things that companies traditionally focus on, but if the health of your staff members isn't appropriately addressed, all the other things don't matter anymore," Toor says.

"It has really helped elevate this conversation to make it more strategic and people are saying that it is top of the list within their organisations to discuss and find answers. That has resonated with us in terms that we need to accelerate this journey and the time feels right."

One thing that the pandemic has done, Toor says, is present an opportunity for discussions about the health ecosystem among both the healthcare provision space and provide a moment of sea change going forward.

"Covid-19 has brought many challenges and terrible situations for a lot of people, but the silver lining is that we can turn this around and really talk about the importance of health and what we need to do collectively as a society and employers to address that whole health ecosystem. There is some good that is going to come out of this," he explains.