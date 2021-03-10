LV= paid 95% of 2020 individual protection claims

Covid-19 claims pay outs totalled £6.5m in 2020 for LV= and represented 10% of all death claims

LV= paid out a total of nearly £118 million in individual protection claims throughout 2020, totalling 95% of its overall claims received.

LV= paid out £28m in critical illness claims, nearly £72m in life insurance claims, and just under £14.6m in income protection claims over the course of the year. Over £2.6m was also paid out in personal sick pay protection.

Critical illness claims were primarily for cancer (60%), followed by heart attack (10%) and stroke (8%), with the highest payment as £500,000. The insurer states 222 claims were made following a cancer diagnosis with breast (26%), prostate (11%) and colon (9%) accounting for most claims.

The leading causes of claims for life assurance, including terminal illness claims, were cancer (43%), heart-related (17%) and Covid-19 (11%) during the year.

Meanwhile, musculoskeletal issues (22%), cancer (18%) and mental health (15%) accounted for over half of all income protection claims. LV= notes that mental health accounted for £4.9m of new and existing income related claims.

Debbie Kennedy, director of protection at LV=, commented: "The Covid-19 pandemic has been devastating. It is having a huge impact on people and we expect to see the effects on claims lasting for several years.

"Not only have people been affected directly by the virus, millions of people around the UK are struggling with mental health issues caused by isolation, coping with lockdown and financial worries. The impact on the NHS and delays to appointments, screenings and treatment mean that serious conditions such as cancer could be diagnosed later, when the illness becomes more advanced and difficult to treat.

Covid impact

Claims pay outs relating to Covid-19 by LV= totalled £6.5m throughout 2020, comprised of 619 death and 255 income-related claims. LV= states that Covid was responsible for 10% of all death claims during the year.

LV= also states that the pandemic led to a rise in demand for daily benefits through its remote medical services, LV= Doctor Services, with remote GP appointments rising 88%, remote psychological services 496%, and remote physiotherapy 235%.

Kennedy says that the pandemic is likely to lead to a growth of mental health and cancer-related claims over the next two years.

"We are anticipating a rise in advanced stage cancer diagnoses and claims in 2021 and 2022 caused by a backlog of screenings and delays to early treatment and, as a consequence, we expect that there will be an increase in mental health and cancer-related claims over the next couple of years," she said.

"Paying claims remains at the heart of what we do but I am a strong believer that protection insurance is not only about paying claims; it's about supporting customers when they are at their most vulnerable and proving emotional and practical support when they need it."