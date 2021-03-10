Emma Thomson to head up protection and GI propositions at Sesame Bankhall Group

Appointment forms part of Sesame Bankhall Group’s (SBG) drive to expand services for advisers

Thomson will take on the newly-created role of head of protection & general insurance propositions on 6 April, responsible for the development and growth of new services for advisers across the mortgage, protection, and wealth markets.

Forming part of the new SBG propositions team, Thomson will report to the as-yet-unannounced propositions director, who will be "announced in due course, along with the rest of the propositions team."

Thomson has 20 years' industry experience across range of protection specialist roles, most recently as product strategist at British Friendly. Prior to that Thomson was life office relationship director at LifeSearch.

She is also a former chair of the Protection Distributors Group, and the founder and chair of the Women in Protection Network. Thomson confirmed to COVER that she will continue to chair the group alongside her role with SBG.

Commenting on her new role, Thomson said: "I am delighted to be joining Sesame Bankhall Group. It's a fantastic opportunity to work with a strong leadership team, who are committed to further increasing the focus on protection as part of their drive to continually improve customer outcomes.

"I'm very much looking forward to sharing my passion for protection with Sesame, Bankhall, and PMS advisers. I've also been impressed by the group's relationship management ethos, which I believe is something I can contribute to, given my experience working directly with advisers, customers, and insurers to drive positive change for all."