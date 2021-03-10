COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 speaker line-up announced

Our mental health and wellbeing conference takes place on Thursday 25 March in a digital setting

COVER is pleased to announce the line-up of confirmed speakers for the upcoming Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 virtual conference on 25 March.

Featuring a total of over 30 industry expert speakers, the full-day conference includes a range of plenary sessions, keynote presentations, discussion panels and one-to-one interviews, all hosted on a fully interactive platform.

Delivering the event's keynote speech is Dr Tarun Gupta, an NHS GP, clinical commissioner and occupational physician, who was recently appointed to the newly-created position of medical officer for Legal & General Group Protection. Dr Gupta will offer the CMO opinion on complex group risk cases to help improve decision-making and thought leadership on clinical issues.

Also taking to the virtual stage during the morning sessions include Dr Keith Klintworth, group COO and managing director at VitalityHealth, who will be discussing what lessons the industry has learned from the Covid-19 pandemic in promoting good physical health and its effects on mental health, while AXA Health's mental health lead, Eugene Farrell, will examine the various factors of the business of mental health.

Expert advisors will provide their insight on key industry topics throughout the day. Matthew Chapman will take part in a panel discussion on using added services to put wellbeing at the forefront of financial protection, while Cura Financial's Kathryn Knowles will join Pacific Life Re's Carl Padget to examine the intricacies of underwriting for mental health.

Business in the Community's race equality director, Sandra Kerr CBE, will also be joining a panel discussion on the impact of diversity and inclusion on staff wellbeing.

You can find the full line-up of speakers, as well as the event programme and registration form, here.