Employers risk losing unengaged and isolated staff

'Utilising employee benefits is a great way to demonstrate that employees’ needs are understood,' says expert

Employers are at risk of losing members of staff if they are unengaged or undervalued as the UK's economy beings to reopen, Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate Health & Protection, has warned.

While employees have been working from home during the most recent Covid-19 lockdown, Clark warns that staff may harbour feelings of isolation or remoteness as a result, only exacerbated by continued social distancing measures.

"There is a real feeling of detachment among many employees at the moment. Staff need to feel part of something again," Clark says, recommending that employers adopt tailored approaches to ensuring staff are engaged and connected.

Technology has played a part in this, enabling employers to offer personalised benefits that can "support the four pillars of wellbeing - physical, mental, financial and social", although Clark notes that employers should work to remind their staff how these benefits can make a tangible difference and that they are available not just when a claim needs to be made.

This can be achieved by making use of providers and advisers, and taking up offers to talk about the benefits, using case studies to demonstrate how benefits apply to specific circumstances or situations, and highlighting ease of access, such as helplines, making claims, or asking for more advice.

"Employees are currently in a transitional phase. With a roadmap for easing lockdown, some will be thinking about returning to the office, others will want to continue to work from home. Others still will have remained in the workplace throughout but under very different conditions," Clark said.



"It's important therefore that employers take all steps to engage with their workforce that may be more disparate at the moment. Utilising employee benefits is a great way to demonstrate that employees' needs are understood, provide valuable support and build a sense of community."