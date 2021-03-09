Unum extends SME access to health and wellbeing app

SME life insurance and critical illness policyholders to receive access to [email protected] wellbeing app at no additional cost

Unum has extended access to its remote health service for SMEs with 250 employees or less that hold a life insurance or critical illness policy, as well as all income protection policyholders.

The app, powered by Square Health, provides access to unlimited live video consultations with UK-based remote GPs 24/7 - including prescriptions and medications delivered directly to individuals where needed; mental health support; personalised physiotherapy treatment and medical second opinions with a consultant.

Unum states that the app has recorded over 1,100 businesses registered in the past 12 months, as demand for remote health and wellbeing services continues to increase as Covid-related lockdowns restrict access to traditional health services.

Its ‘Value of Help' research found that more than four-fifths (86%) of employers are changing their approach to employee health and wellbeing due to the pandemic.

Peter O'Donnell, chief executive of Unum UK, commented: "[email protected] has proven to be an incredibly popular service. We've supported thousands of employees and their families with fast, direct support to expert health and wellbeing support when they've needed it - the feedback and testimonials we continue to receive reinforce just how valued and important the service has become.

"As we approach a year on from the first lockdown, the disruption for small businesses is still very significant. That's why I'm delighted and incredibly proud to be able to extend, for no extra cost, the availability of [email protected] I hope that this news will enable employers across the small business community to easily and actively support the health and wellbeing of their employees."