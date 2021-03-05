AXA launches new mental health support service

AXA Global Healthcare launches mental health support service as part of holistic health offering

The Mind Health service provides members with access to a fully qualified psychologist for those in need of mental health support, available to all individual and small business members and their dependents.

Mind Health can be accessed through the Virtual Doctor from AXA service, designed to provide a holistic offering to members.

After initially discussing health concerns with a doctor, any members who may need psychological support will be referred to the Mind Health team and a consultation with a psychologist.

The service was piloted during 2020 and AXA states that support was offered for a range of mental health issues, from coping with distressing life events, managing emotions such as low mood, anxiety and anger, and handling the impact of physical health conditions on both the body and mind.

AXA also states the launch of the Mind Health service was brought forward to provide support for those who are struggling with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Andy Edwards, global head of international healthcare at AXA Global Healthcare, commented: "Something that we're passionate about at AXA - and particularly hopeful that the Mind Health service will help our members to get to the heart of - is the link between mental and physical health.

"During last year's pilot period, we saw a number of referrals for mental health support after members had initially called about a physical symptom. By providing the service through our Virtual Doctor service, we hope to help our members adopt a more holistic approach to their health, therefore taking the best possible care of themselves both physically and mentally."

