Staff health and wellbeing present biggest challenge for employers

New survey shows disconnect on benefits as employees struggle to see relevance to their wellbeing

New research has found that half of UK employers recognise the health and wellbeing of their staff will be their biggest challenge over the next 18 months.

A survey of over 2,000 UK employees and HR decision makers, commissioned by digital health solutions provider Reframe and carried out by YouGov, found 49% of businesses cited health and wellbeing as the biggest challenge going forward, with 64% agreeing the pandemic has increased the demand for holistic health benefits.

However, the survey also found that one in five employees (18%) would conceal a health concern such as stress, fatigue or a diagnosis from their employer.

A majority of HR decision makers (80%) believed that their benefits scheme is highly relevant to their employees, however, only 28% of employees surveyed agreed with the sentiment.

Just under half of employees (47%) that are not utilising their benefits said they would do so more if they were more relevant for them. Financial wellbeing benefits topped the wish list (30%) for employees among small-to-medium firms, while those at larger firms prioritised enhanced Employee Assistance Programmes (45%).

Th survey also showed that employees were in favour of the digitisation of benefits, with 68% responding positively about using technology that allowed them to better manage their benefits, whilst 23.5% of employees wanted their benefits to be better connected and coordinated.

Catherine McDermott, chief executive at Reframe, said: "What our research highlights is the growing disconnect between decision makers and their employees, particularly in large organisations, and it is clear that many firms are playing catch up when it comes to supporting the needs of their workforce.

"Effective benefits schemes are personalised to employees and their individual requirements, giving them control and helping them take better care of their wellbeing. This can have a big impact on the bottom line - achieving better ROI, reducing payroll costs, and absence rates. Not only this, but in the long-term it can help attract and retain talent, whilst also keeping the workforce motivated and increase productivity."