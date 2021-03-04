Vitality introduces cashback on Child SIC premiums

Vitality is to offer cashback on premiums on its Child Serious Illness Cover (Child SIC) for new protection policy holders

The offer is available to new policy holders until 22 May who complete an online health review and have cover starting before 22 June, and will cover the first 12 months of premiums on Child SIC.

Vitality's Child SIC was introduced in September last year as an optional feature to replace ‘serious illness cover for children', previously embedded into the VitalityLife serious illness cover.

The standalone cover, with between £15,000 and £100,000 available, includes the same features as the adult cover.

Vitality members can opt to add named children to either their serious illness, life, income protection or mortgage protection policy.

John Downes, director of claims and underwriting at Vitality, said: "The pandemic has caused us all to think about health and mortality in a new way. As people look to safeguard their incomes and protect their loved ones against unexpected events, we want to encourage people to think about also putting protection in place for their children.

"Our aim is to create products that meet the needs of our members, which is why we've made sure our Child Serious Illness Cover is simple to add onto an adult protection product, that it covers over 150 conditions, and hassle-free to claim should the worst happen."