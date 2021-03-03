Sunak extends stamp duty holiday to end of June

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has extended the stamp duty holiday until the end of June in today's Spring Budget.

The Chancellor told the House of Commons that the extension will now end on 30 June, adding there would be a "government guarantee" on mortgages with a deposit of 5%.

"The cut in stamp duty I announced last summer has helped hundreds of thousands of people buy a home and supported the economy at a critical time. But due to the sheer volume of transactions we're seeing, many new purchases won't complete in time for the end of March."

He added: "Then, to smooth the transition back to normal, the nil-rate band will be £250,000 - double its standard level - until the end of September and we will only return to the usual level of £125,000 from October 1."

Ingenious managing director of real estate Tom Brown said: "The Chancellor's decision to extend the stamp duty land tax (SDLT) holiday and provide a government-backed guarantee to mortgages with deposits of just 5% reflect the importance of maintaining optimism in the UK housing market.

"This level of support shows that the government continues to view the housing market as key to the UK economy at a time when the latest Nationwide House Price report confirmed that demand from buyers is being sustained.

The support provided by the SDLT relief extension, saving up to £15,000 on property purchases of £600,000 is positive news for our strategy as an alternative lender focused on the affordable end of the market."

Elsewhere, Sunak said: "Even with the stamp duty cut there is still a significant barrier to people getting on the housing ladder - the cost of a deposit.

"So, I'm announcing a new policy to stand behind homebuyers, a mortgage guarantee. Lenders who provide mortgages to homebuyers who can only a five per cent deposit will benefit from a gov guarantee on those mortgages."

Many big lenders, Sunak said, back the proposition and will be offering the 95% mortgages from next month. "As the prime minister said, we want to change generation rent into generation buy."

"The new 95% mortgage guarantee scheme will be a lifeline for many aspiring homeowners, particularly those who have been held back during the crisis, and for the biggest lenders who have a desire to support this community but have been constrained during the last 12 months," said Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at PRIMIS Mortgage Network.

"For this reason, it is encouraging to see the Chancellor recognising the challenges impacting the mortgage market and delivering the right level of support to lenders, so they are better able to resume lending to a key customer segment.

"It's also encouraging to hear that the stamp duty holiday will now run to the end of September - another promising step for young could-be homeowners. Doing so will go a long way towards encouraging market activity over the coming months, ensuring that both lenders and borrowers have the support they need to progress with cases."